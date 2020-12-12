After four Caesarean Sections, I don’t want to have any more children and I want to tie my womb. My only fear is if my husband may want more children since all our children are girls. Kindly advise me on this. I am 40 years old.

Salamatu (by SMS)

You will need to convince your husband that at 40 years of age and after four Caesarean Sections, it is only sensible to stop having more children so as to preserve your health. This is irrespective of the gender of the children you currently have.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…