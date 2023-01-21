2023: Uba Sani Preaches Peace in Southern Kaduna

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Senator Uba Sani, has noted that development and progress can only be achieved when there is peace in any society.

The APC candidate promised to empower youths and women with skills as the government can’t provide jobs for the teeming young people in Kaduna state.

He pointed out that although education is critical to human development and the socio-political improvement of any society, the reality is that the focus has shifted to skills.

According to the Senator, there is a critical skills gap in Kaduna state because people with requisite know-how need to be improved in various sectors.

“Most times, it’s difficult to get tilers, Plaster Of Paris specialists, and various artisans in the building industry of Kaduna state or northern origin,” he argued.

ALSO READ APC, other parties have paved the way for Atiku’s emergence —PDP chieftain, Gaiya

Senator Uba Sani pledged that his administration would train youths and empower them with capital, adding that this would make them stand on their feet and grow the economy.

“However, we can only achieve this if there’s peace. We must shun divisions along ethno-religious lines. We should focus on how to develop our state and the country at large,” he added.

The gubernatorial candidate gave this counsel at Manchok, the headquarters of Kaura local government, where he held a town hall meeting and paid a courtesy call to the Chief of Atakar before holding a rally on Friday.

Earlier, he was at Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government, where he advised the people to vote for APC at the presidential, gubernatorial, and National Assembly and state assembly elections.





According to the governorship candidate, voting for APC will guarantee the development the local government has witnessed since 2015.

At Zangon Kataf local government, the stakeholders expressed their support for Senator Uba Sani’s candidacy.

They, however, called for an inclusive government when the APC is elected, advising that the incoming administration should enhance security.