My place is secured in the industry, I compete with nobody —Haekins

Nothing appears to be stopping fast-rising hip hop star, Akinwalere Abiola Joshua, otherwise known as Haekins. The talented singer and songwriter, who is touted to be one of the rave-making Afro beat sensations, speaks with Segun Adebayo about his career, style and fame.

Did you ever believe that your new single would go this big?

I never knew Royal Highness would be this big, but I kept working hard on the promotion and kept on trusting God. So I’m thankful for the journey so far and won’t stop till the song becomes a monster hit all over the world, God helping me.

You have had a couple of songs before then but this is a special one. What led to the writing of the song?

I had my mom in mind at the time I was writing this song to be honest and she’s my Royal Highness. So, I was able to write the song through that impact and the love she showed me. I also want to appreciate every mother and hardworking woman out there making a positive impact in the world and inspiring other young girls to become strong and independent.

What makes this song special to you and your brand?

What makes ‘Royal Highness’ so special to me and my brand is how we put the track out to the people. We did that so they can understand it is to make them feel like royalties all the time, especially the women and even the men as well. You wear a crown as African queens and kings and you can’t wear a crown with your head down. So always keep your head up.

You signed a new deal recently, what’s the update on it and what do you think about it?

Yes I signed a deal with E-Ticket solutions and I’m grateful for the positive impact it has had on me so far and I’m looking forward to more opportunities.

You have been coming for a while now but it seems this is your time, how do you feel?

I feel good, energetic and blessed. So far, I thank God, but I never let it get to my head, I just keep working.

With the music industry getting new acts every week, it means you have to keep raising your game regularly. Are you not under pressure?

I’m not under any pressure; I’m in competition with only myself. Yes, I keep raising my game because there’s no limit to what I can achieve; I just keep the fire burning

With the way the industry is structured now, how do you see your chances?

I always keep my eyes on the prize and never let anything distract me. I believe the sky is big enough for everyone to fly.

How have you been coping with life and music during this pandemic?

I have been trying my best to cope with life and music during this pandemic, even if it’s been so uneasy but I can’t wait till it’s all over. I’m positive it would be well.

As the music keeps coming, how are you sure you can cope with the attention and vibe you are currently creating?

Well I’ve always known and imagined how it would be, so mentally I’m very ready. I’m made for this life, so I keep getting better every day, learning new things. With every attention I get, I’m attracted to all the positive energy.

You have a unique sound but it seems the industry does not appreciate your talent enough. How do you feel?

I feel motivated to work more but I feel I should be heard more and push my music to my own audience and from there I’d get more fans to know and listen to me.

We have Rema, Fireboy and a lot of young guys out there, how do you want to make a mark?

I want to make a mark by being different and being myself. I am also standing out in a way that is relatable to everyone. So, my place is definitely secured in the industry. I don’t compete.

Is music what you have always wanted to do?

Music is what I’ve always wanted to do because it lives in my family and I’ve always been around music. Inspired by old cassettes my dad used to play, from Afro beats legends like King Sunny Ade, Ebenezer Obey and Micheal Jackson. My parents have always been supportive. My mum used to be a member of the church choir, same as my elder sisters. So I’ve been doing music pretty much since I was so young.

How did you get into music?

I got into music as a means of survival actually because I couldn’t be at school due to financial issues. So I decided to chase my dreams. I’ve always believed in myself.

What’s next after Royal Highness?

I’d be releasing my EP or probably my first studio album entitled MSML (Music Saved My Life). I want to also say thank you to everyone supporting my music and my brand. To my fans worldwide, please don’t stop supporting; because this is just the beginning, the best is yet to come.

