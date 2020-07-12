My painting will take me across the globe – Stephen Oguntimehin

Razzmatazz
By Kola Muhammed
Oguntimehin

While there are those who take art as a form of leisure, it is a source of livelihood and pathway to stardom for many others.

One of such persons is fast-rising visual artist, Stephen Oguntimehin, who started drawing at the age of 12 after being inspired by a drawing of pop star, 2face Idibia.

Since picking on the art trail, Oguntimehin has gone on to work with popular blogger, Linda Ikeji; owner of Miss Tourism Nigeria, Santiago Roberts, among other notable personalities.

Speaking with R on the challenges of making a livelihood from art, the Cameroon-born artist disclosed that despite his growth and the sophistication of clients, he has remained true to basic drawing tools while nursing the ambition to conquer the world with his art.

“For 10 years, I have used rulers and drawing mediums like pencil, charcoal, pastel chalks and rulers. Even though I am proud of what I have achieved so far, my overall ambition is to do exhibitions all around the world.”

His manager and founder of Scoop Concepts Media, Kolawole Omoboriowo said the world should watch out for the young man whom he described as the next big thing in the world of art.

 

