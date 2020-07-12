My painting will take me across the globe – Stephen Oguntimehin

While there are those who take art as a form of leisure, it is a source of livelihood and pathway to stardom for many others.
One of such persons is fast-rising visual artist, Stephen Oguntimehin, who started drawing at the age of 12 after being inspired by a drawing of pop star, 2face Idibia.
Since picking on the art trail, Oguntimehin has gone on to work with popular blogger, Linda Ikeji; owner of Miss Tourism Nigeria, Santiago Roberts, among other notable personalities.
Speaking with R on the challenges of making a livelihood from art, the Cameroon-born artist disclosed that despite his growth and the sophistication of clients, he has remained true to basic drawing tools while nursing the ambition to conquer the world with his art.
“For 10 years, I have used rulers and drawing mediums like pencil, charcoal, pastel chalks and rulers. Even though I am proud of what I have achieved so far, my overall ambition is to do exhibitions all around the world.”
His manager and founder of Scoop Concepts Media, Kolawole Omoboriowo said the world should watch out for the young man whom he described as the next big thing in the world of art.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
STAY STRONGER, LONGER AND SATISFY MADAM LIKE NEVER BEFORE WITH THIS NATURAL SUPPLEMENTS WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS. CLICK NOW.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE
AT LAST! QUICK RELEASE AND SMALL CUCUMBER FINALLY OVER.SCREW IYAWO HARD ALL NIGHT LONG TILL SHE SCREAMS YOUR NAME BECAUSE OF YOUR NEW LONG LASTING BIG STRONG HEAVENLY DICK