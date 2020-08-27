My new sound inspired by the soul of African cultural heritage — Darey

Darey Art Alade recently made a grand return to the scene with his latest single, ‘Jah my guide’, after a five-year hiatus. He spoke to ROTIMI IGE about his return, his upcoming body of work and why he is considered a triple threat in the entertainment industry.

You’ve just released a beautiful single. Can you take us through the creative process of this new release?

The song talks about our humanity; How we often search for answers unending and eventually turn to God or a higher power when tough times do not seem to ease up. In writing and creating the song, inspiration was taken from what we are all facing economically either due to this pandemic or just our regular hustle. To make it fresh, my Afro&B sound on this record deploys a blend of traditional Afrobeat, hints of reggae and my soulful timbre voice to create the dynamism that everyone is loving about the song. The music video then takes it a step higher by showing the colours of Africa, regular people, esoteric and earthy elements to bring out that Afrofuturism that shows the most beautiful aspects of our cultural heritage. There is also a lot of symbolism embedded in the visuals.

Before ‘Jah bless me’, you hadn’t released any music in a while. Why did you choose this moment to return to music?

‘Jah guide me’ is merely the beginning of what is to come from me musically over the coming weeks and months. As you know, I have been on the entertainment scene doing quite a bit. From Livespot X festival featuring Cardi B, which was just last December, to ‘Love like a movie 3’ featuring Ciara, plus all the work we have done as Livespot360 for our numerous clients over the years. I have been recording every now and then and you are about to hear all the lovely music I have created. Music has always been a part of me!

What was the inspiration behind the song and what message do you want people to get from it when they listen?

The song, ‘Jah guide me’ is for us to remember God is always there with us even as we face trials and tribulations. This too shall pass. Believe in yourself and you will succeed.

It’s said that you will be releasing a body of work in the coming months. Can we get some insight into what to expect?

I am so excited! The body of work will feature Teni, Patoranking and some other surprises. Pheelz produced almost all the tracks and wrote alongside myself. It is some of my best work yet and I can’t wait for my fans to hear them!

It’s been over a week since you released ‘Jah bless me’. how would you say the song is doing so far?

The reception for the song has been great so far; not a single bad review. I think it was released at a time when everyone can relate to the honesty in it. We have all been through a lot as global citizens affected directly and indirectly by this pandemic and even for the common man, life is tough so we all need hope.

What was the inspiration behind your chosen genre of music? Why have you tagged it Afro&b?

This is my new sound as I always strive to break new grounds. It is inspired by the heart and soul of African cultural heritage.

Who inspires your sound in music? Your father was a well-known entertainer. Do you think you got your sound from him?

My sound is inspired by not just the memory and bloodline of my late father and my ancestors, it is also inspired by every music icon I have listened to over the years as all this has shaped my artistic sense.

You love making music, but what are your other hobbies? What would you have been if you had not been an artiste, songwriter, producer or creative director?

I may have been a pilot or a race car driver maybe. I have also been told I am quite talented in basketball and tennis. Maybe I would have gone pro. Who knows?

You were once a contestant on Project Fame. Since then, you’ve hosted and judged talents on several talent shows. Can you tell us a bit more about this aspect of your career?

Hosting events and judging talents come easy to me because I have been trained across several disciplines. My radio and TV background and things I learnt from my late parents who were both professional broadcasters have helped a lot. Combined with what I have learnt as a contestant myself, these have given me an edge over many other people as I am what is known as a multiple threat. I continue to strive to improve my skills as well so that I am not complacent and ensure I adapt with the times.

As the Chief Creative Director at Livespot360, what are the major projects you’ve executed and what should we be expecting in the coming year?

Too many to mention. From two editions of Born In Africa festival to UCL trophy tour where we also produced a stadium event including a football novelty match starring Barcelona legend, Carles Puyol, Jay Jay Okocha etc. Also, Heineken live your music activations and other work across advertising, experiential marketing, digital and tech that we have executed for clients such as Nigerian Breweries, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, nestle to mention a few. You can expect more groundbreaking work from all of us at Livespot360!

You’ve graced stages with some of the biggest stars including Jay Z, Beyonce, Sean Paul, Akon, Ciara, Kelly Rowland and more recently, Cardi B. How was the experience like for you?

Awesome. I learnt a lot from them and meeting them was also fun.

When you’re not working, what do you do?

Sleeping, playing video games, reading, exercising etc.

You’re a celebrity, what would you say is the best and worst thing about being a celebrity?

Losing your privacy.

What advice would you give budding musicians trying to make it in the Nigerian entertainment industry?

Work hard. Stay hungry. Put God in all you do.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market

FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

How The Herbalist Planned My Escape ― Suspected Ibadan Serial Killer

Suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who recently escaped from police custody before he was finally rearrested last Sunday, has narrated how the herbalist with whom he was arrested, Adedokun Yinusa, planned his escape. Shodipe (19), spoke with the Tribune Online shortly after he was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the police command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday…

Nigeria’s Q2 GDP Decline Better Than Forecast —Presidency

THE Presidency has said that the 2nd Quarter (Q2) 2020 Gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, which measures economic growth, published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published on Monday showed that the Nigerian economy performed better than expected…

‘Frequency Of S3xual Intercourse Has Nothing To Do With Enlarged Prostate’

Many men are not aware that with age, they stand a higher chance of developing difficulty urinating. In this interview by Sade Oguntola, a consultant urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan. Dr Augustus Takure says prostate enlargement, whose symptoms could include difficulty in urination, is inevitable in all men…