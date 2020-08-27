Nigeria records 296 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 53,317

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 296 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.
The 296 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) infection to 53,317.
The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.
“On the 27th of August 2020, 296 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 53317 cases have been confirmed, 40726 cases have been discharged and 1011 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 296 new cases are reported from 17 states- Plateau (85), Enugu (46), Oyo (31), Lagos (21), Rivers (20), FCT (15), Kaduna (13), Bauchi (12), Delta (11), Ekiti (11), Akwa Ibom (7), Ebonyi (6), Kwara (5), Ogun (4), Osun (4), Gombe (3), Niger (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|18,056
|2,627
|15,227
|202
|FCT
|5,094
|3,572
|1,472
|50
|Oyo
|3,091
|1,136
|1,918
|37
|Edo
|2,555
|186
|2,269
|100
|Plateau
|2,330
|1,065
|1,236
|29
|Rivers
|2,128
|136
|1,935
|57
|Kaduna
|2,098
|207
|1,879
|12
|Delta
|1,730
|143
|1,540
|47
|Kano
|1,722
|161
|1,507
|54
|Ogun
|1,637
|142
|1,469
|26
|Ondo
|1,524
|148
|1,345
|31
|Enugu
|1,142
|214
|907
|21
|Ebonyi
|971
|13
|931
|27
|Kwara
|950
|152
|773
|25
|Osun
|775
|48
|711
|16
|Katsina
|771
|290
|457
|24
|Abia
|759
|83
|669
|7
|Borno
|740
|41
|663
|36
|Gombe
|722
|90
|609
|23
|Bauchi
|657
|95
|548
|14
|Imo
|526
|323
|192
|11
|Benue
|451
|301
|141
|9
|Nasarawa
|427
|117
|298
|12
|Bayelsa
|378
|26
|331
|21
|Jigawa
|322
|3
|308
|11
|Akwa Ibom
|278
|41
|229
|8
|Ekiti
|249
|112
|133
|4
|Niger
|241
|15
|214
|12
|Adamawa
|217
|43
|159
|15
|Anambra
|207
|30
|159
|18
|Sokoto
|158
|4
|138
|16
|Kebbi
|92
|2
|82
|8
|Taraba
|87
|9
|73
|5
|Cross River
|82
|4
|70
|8
|Zamfara
|78
|1
|72
|5
|Yobe
|67
|0
|59
|8
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
