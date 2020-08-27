Nigeria records 296 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 53,317

Tribune Online
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 296 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 296 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) infection to 53,317.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.

“On the 27th of August 2020, 296 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 53317 cases have been confirmed, 40726 cases have been discharged and 1011 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 296 new cases are reported from 17 states- Plateau (85), Enugu (46), Oyo (31), Lagos (21), Rivers (20), FCT (15), Kaduna (13), Bauchi (12), Delta (11), Ekiti (11), Akwa Ibom (7), Ebonyi (6), Kwara (5), Ogun (4), Osun (4), Gombe (3), Niger (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos18,0562,62715,227202
FCT5,0943,5721,47250
Oyo3,0911,1361,91837
Edo2,5551862,269100
Plateau2,3301,0651,23629
Rivers2,1281361,93557
Kaduna2,0982071,87912
Delta1,7301431,54047
Kano1,7221611,50754
Ogun1,6371421,46926
Ondo1,5241481,34531
Enugu1,14221490721
Ebonyi9711393127
Kwara95015277325
Osun7754871116
Katsina77129045724
Abia759836697
Borno7404166336
Gombe7229060923
Bauchi6579554814
Imo52632319211
Benue4513011419
Nasarawa42711729812
Bayelsa3782633121
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom278412298
Ekiti2491121334
Niger2411521412
Adamawa2174315915
Anambra2073015918
Sokoto158413816
Kebbi922828
Taraba879735
Cross River824708
Zamfara781725
Yobe670598
Kogi5032

