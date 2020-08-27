Nigeria records 296 new COVID-19 cases, toll now 53,317

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 296 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 296 new cases have brought the nation’s confirmed cases of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) infection to 53,317.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Thursday.

“On the 27th of August 2020, 296 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 53317 cases have been confirmed, 40726 cases have been discharged and 1011 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 296 new cases are reported from 17 states- Plateau (85), Enugu (46), Oyo (31), Lagos (21), Rivers (20), FCT (15), Kaduna (13), Bauchi (12), Delta (11), Ekiti (11), Akwa Ibom (7), Ebonyi (6), Kwara (5), Ogun (4), Osun (4), Gombe (3), Niger (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 18,056 2,627 15,227 202 FCT 5,094 3,572 1,472 50 Oyo 3,091 1,136 1,918 37 Edo 2,555 186 2,269 100 Plateau 2,330 1,065 1,236 29 Rivers 2,128 136 1,935 57 Kaduna 2,098 207 1,879 12 Delta 1,730 143 1,540 47 Kano 1,722 161 1,507 54 Ogun 1,637 142 1,469 26 Ondo 1,524 148 1,345 31 Enugu 1,142 214 907 21 Ebonyi 971 13 931 27 Kwara 950 152 773 25 Osun 775 48 711 16 Katsina 771 290 457 24 Abia 759 83 669 7 Borno 740 41 663 36 Gombe 722 90 609 23 Bauchi 657 95 548 14 Imo 526 323 192 11 Benue 451 301 141 9 Nasarawa 427 117 298 12 Bayelsa 378 26 331 21 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Akwa Ibom 278 41 229 8 Ekiti 249 112 133 4 Niger 241 15 214 12 Adamawa 217 43 159 15 Anambra 207 30 159 18 Sokoto 158 4 138 16 Kebbi 92 2 82 8 Taraba 87 9 73 5 Cross River 82 4 70 8 Zamfara 78 1 72 5 Yobe 67 0 59 8 Kogi 5 0 3 2

296 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Plateau-85

Enugu-46

Oyo-31

Lagos-21

Rivers-20

FCT-15

Kaduna-13

Bauchi-12

Delta-11

Ekiti-11

Akwa Ibom-7

Ebonyi-6

Kwara-5

Ogun-4

Osun-4

Gombe-3

Niger-2 53,317 confirmed

40,726 discharged

1,011 deaths pic.twitter.com/7VLNB37mw1 — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 27, 2020

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Naira Heads To N500 To Dollar At Parallel Market

FOLLOWING the directive by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) to authorized dealers to only open Forms M (a mandatory statutory document to be completed by all importers in Nigeria) for payments in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service, with immediate effect, signs have emerged that this will shrink extra source of dollar supply to the parallel market and push the exchange rate to N500/US$…

Nigeria records 296 cases

How The Herbalist Planned My Escape ― Suspected Ibadan Serial Killer

Suspected Ibadan serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, who recently escaped from police custody before he was finally rearrested last Sunday, has narrated how the herbalist with whom he was arrested, Adedokun Yinusa, planned his escape. Shodipe (19), spoke with the Tribune Online shortly after he was paraded by the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, at the police command, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Wednesday…

Nigeria records 296 cases