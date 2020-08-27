Unethical use of siren

Siren is an electronic device used to create awareness to other road users to take cognizance of an emergency scenario, especially during heavy traffic congestion on the road.

Nevertheless, the driver of such vehicle needs to consider the safety of other road users in the course of engaging in his legitimate duties. There are incessant fatal accidents on the highway these days due to the reckless driving of the vehicle with siren appliances.

The few people who had been given the prerogative to use siren in public should endeavour to employ properly trained drivers to be in charge of such vehicles all the time in order to curtail ghastly accidents on public roads.

In developed countries, one can hardly acknowledge the movement of the vehicles of the people in power as they do not make unnecessary noise or call undue attention to themselves but in Nigeria, only few people who are famous maintain decorum with their siren when going around.

The drivers intimidate other road users unnecessarily and expose them to danger. Users of siren appliances should consider the plight of those who are hypertensive in nature as it can easily wreak havoc on their health.

It has become imperative to organize periodic trainings for drivers who are in charge of siren vehicles to educate them on the ethics of using such vehicles and also to sensitise them on traffic codes whenever they are driving such vehicles for the safety of the lives of other road users and pedestrians.

Rev Oladimeji Micheal Olalekan Ibadan

