‘My Mirror’ movie focuses on abuse of men —Jumoke Odetola

Popular Actress and movie producer, Jumoke Odetola has said that her new movie “My Mirror” is focused on societal abuse on men.

Odetola gave this explanation at the movie premiere held on Sunday in Lagos. She explained that the society makes men believe that they cannot express their feelings and pains.

The movie producer further explained that this makes a lot of men to suppress their anger either through depression or build up of anger. “The abuse addressed in this movie is that of men. In this part of the world, the society has made men believe they cannot express their feelings, their pains.

“So, a lot of men suppress this anger. There are two things that happen in the course of doing this. At times, it leads to depression and at times it leads to build up of anger and emotions.

“When it gets to that limit, it’s like a breaking point, they could react the way they shouldn’t. These are some of the things we addressed in this movie and the need for people to undergo therapy”. She explained.

One of the cast in the movie, Seun Akindele said that the viewers should see moral lessons about family atmosphere in the movie. Seun also said that the movie teaches the viewers expectations from having a marital status.

“For everyone who sees this movie should see some moral lessons that needs not to be overlooked in a family atmosphere. It teaches individuals what to do or what to expect from your marital status. It’s a whole lot of lessons besides that”. Seun said.

Also speaking, Allwell Ademola described Jumoke as a spiritual writer whose stories always express sensibility. He, however, noted that his hilarious character in the movie, alerting viewers to get their ribs cracked.

“Jumoke is a spiritual writer, her story always makes sense and that is the kind of movie I like to feature in. My character in the movie is hilarious. You can’t just help but laugh”. Allwell said.

Celebrities present are the premiere were: Ayo Adesanya, Mr Macaroni, Korede Bello,Rotimi Salami, Femi Adebayo, Jide Awobona, Gt Da Guitarman, Mide Martins, Bukola Ojo (Sassy), Arike Gold, amongst others.

