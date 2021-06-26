Featuring in the movie ‘My Village People’ is a dream come true —Theresa Edem

Theresa Edem Isemin is an award-winning Nigerian actress and filmmaker. She won the ‘Best Actress in a Feature Film’ award at the Las Vegas Black Film Festival in the United States of America and has been nominated for several awards including the prestigious African Movie Academy. The Akwa Ibom State-born actress, who clocked 35 in January, in this interview by FEMI OGUNTAYO talks about her career and her recent projects. Excerpts:

What’s new with the brand Theresa Edem?

Oh, what’s new? I have a few new projects out right now; ‘My Village People’ and ‘The Olive’ are the main ones. Plus, I’ve been writing as well. There’s a bunch of projects I’ve been working on and I can’t wait to share them with the world.

Tell us about your childhood? How was growing up for you?

My childhood was amazing. I grew up in a loving family where my parents allowed me express myself and my creativity. I had a wild imagination as a child, I still do, and I used to make stories – I was a great storyteller. I could cry at the drop of a hat, this has become a useful tool for me now as an actor, (laughs). I also was a hyperactive child. Thankfully, I’m more chilled now.

How about your educational background?

I have a Bs.Tech in Animal Science from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) and an Acting diploma from the Royal Arts Academy.

How and when did you join Nollywood professionally?

I joined Nollywood professionally after I completed my acting course at the Royal Arts Academy. That was in 2012.

How would you describe your passion for acting?

Oh, I’m very, very passionate about acting! It’s like I live and breathe acting. It’s the reason why I’m constantly working on myself to improve my art and be a better actor. I read a lot, watch a lot of movies and observe people around me a lot. I do all of this to improve my craft. My passion for acting drives me to pursue excellence as an actress.

Since you have been actively involved in acting, what are the challenges you face on the job?

Every job brings a different challenge as no two roles are the same. However, the most recent challenge ravaging Nollywood and the world at large is the COVID-19 pandemic. This has made shooting more tedious than usual but thanks to God for the COVID-19 test and the vaccines.

How do you manage acting with family and maybe business?

I compartmentalise. I give attention to and I’m intentional about the different aspects of my life. This is how I create a balance.

What are your goals as an actress?

To be that actor the viewers, filmmakers and my co-actors can trust to deliver. I want to be that actor that always brings the characters I play to life and to be believable.

Do you plan to leave acting later on for some other career?

No, I don’t plan to leave acting. That said, I’d like to explore other aspects of filmmaking and the arts.

You do a couple of other things aside from acting, which would you say pays the bill the more?

Haha, they all pay the bills in their own way.

What would you regard as your best moments since you started acting professionally?

My best moments have been and will always be the viewers’ genuine reaction to characters I take on. I love when they don’t only enjoy the art, but also connect with it.

Any embarrassing moment you would like to share with us?

(Laughs) None for now.

Let’s talk about your involvement in the movie ‘My Village People’. How did you get the role?

‘My Village People’ is a dream come true. I went through a closed audition for the character and the production team decided to go with me after the selection process. Then I got to act alongside some of Nollywood’s great and legendary actors; absolutely beautiful. It was such an amazing experience.

Did you find the role challenging?

It was definitely challenging; if you have seen the movie, you’ll understand why. And if you haven’t seen it, you should! One of the most challenging parts for me was the fact that there were many night scenes and that totally affected my sleeping pattern. Consequently, I was tired a lot. Overall, it was a fun and great shoot.

Have you ever regretted taking up a particular movie role?

Hmm, regret is a strong word but yes, I’ve taken up some roles in the past that I wish I hadn’t. And there are somewhere I wish I’d interpreted the role better. I’m my own biggest critic.

What are your plans moving forward? Are there projects you›re working on?

I intend to keep taking on great and challenging characters and in the near future, I’d like to produce movies. I have a line-up of amazing projects coming. Watch this space.

Some words for your fans…

Thank you so much for your continuous support and love. I do this for all of you and I wouldn’t be able to do this without you. I’m thankful for the overwhelming love.

