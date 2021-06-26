Nigeria Idol: Contestants’ outstanding performances of reggae, pop music heat up competition

The remaining four contestants on the popular Nigerian Idol, a show proudly sponsored by Bigi Drinks, have demonstrated that the display of exceptional talent is their only ticket to the next rounds and ultimately, the prize, as they thrilled viewers with songs from the reggae and pop music genres.

This week’s episode started with a group performance of the song ‘One Love’ by Bob Marley, a delightful session that was trailed with praises from the judges.

As usual, Kingdom Kroseide wowed the judges with his stunning performance as he did ‘Holy Spirit’ by Majek Fashek and James Brown’s ‘It’s a man’s world’, with a standing ovation from DJ Sose who could not hide his love for his stage control and confidence.

Praise Ugbede Adejo, popularly known as Praiz, a guest judge, and a multi-award-winning Rhythm and Blues singer commended Kingdom for performing wonderfully. “I am excited, you killed the song, you wowed me and it shows who you are, don’t play safe”. “You just brought the song to Nigeria,” DJ Sose also affirmed,

Not left out was Seyi Shay, who showered praises on him, saying “I know it in my spirit, you are the strongest R&B singer of the show, and you have never failed me.”

Also on the show was Francis Atela who put up a captivating stage performance, with ‘No Woman No Cry’ by Bob Marley and Marvin Gaye’s ‘Sexual Healing’. DJ Sose was thrilled, saying, “You killed it, amazing good.”

It was a moment of excitement, ignited by the display of incredible talents, as Akunna also set the stage on fire with ‘It wasn’t me’ by Shaggy and Adele’s ‘fire to the rain’, while Comfort Alalade did ‘Natural woman’ by Aretha Franklin and ‘Could you be loved’ by Bob Marley.

With all the intrigues for the next episode on June 27, Faith Onyeje could not perform because of his eviction from the show as a result of gathering the least votes from viewers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…