My husband steals my money, gets drunk, punches me —Wife

A Kapila primary school teacher has stated before the Lusaka Court, Zambia, why he occasionally administer doses of corporal punishment on his wife.

This is in a matter where Debora Lukasa, aged 36, filed to reconcile with her husband, Boyd Mubita.

Debora told the Lusaka Boma Local Court that Boyd, a who is a drunk was in the habit of playing loud music in the home thus disturbing their neighbours and fighting her and their children after getting drunk.

Debora explained that Boyd practiced boxing on her and their children any time he was drunk.

“My husband has a problem. He drinks alcohol, comes home late and starts playing loud music as if he was in a bar.

“Sometimes he comes and wakes the entire house as he beats me and my children,” Debora said.

She accused Boyd of being in the habit of stealing her money for business to buy alcohol.

“I have told my husband that if he wants to correct the children, he can do it when he is sober. But he always wait to get drunk and then insult and beat them,” Debora said.

In defense, Boyd said he beats his wife because he finds the house dirty. He said the house was too untidy for his liking and that his wife sees nothing wrong with this which is the reason he beats her and their children to a pump to drive some sense in them.

“The house is always dirty. They will eat lunch but refuse to clean the dishes and wait for a child who will come back from school around 16:00 hours to wash the dirty dishes.

“Sometimes I find the bed the way I left it unmade,” Boyd said.

He added that his wife has also spoilt the children to the extent that they don’t heed to anything he says.

The couple has been married for 13 years and have two children aged between 11 years and 6 years respectively.

Debora also has an 18- year- old daughter whom she brought along with her into the marriage with Boyd.





The two parties stated in their final submissions that they wanted to live in peace with each other.

Justice Martha Tembo thus adjourned the case for the couple to work on their differences.

