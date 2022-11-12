‘My wife became hostile after I went back to Islam’

A man, Tajudeen Alani, has sued his wife, Folashade Alani, to court on the accounts of religious differences which according to him made them no longer compatible.

The plaintiff prayed the court to end their relationship and grant him custody of their younger child.

Folashade was absent in court despite being served court summonses.

Tajudeen opening his case stated that, “Folashade moved in with me after we met and dated for a few months.

“No customary marriage held between us, neither did I pay the bride price on her.

“I always believed that my marriage to my wife was heaven-ordained because of the bliss we enjoyed, but time later proved me wrong.

“I was practising the Christian religion when I met and got married to my wife who is also a Christian.

“Our marriage is blessed with two lovely male children who we cherish.

“Folashade and I were inseparable. We understood ourselves and doted on each other.

“We carried out our different roles in the home as was expected of us and we were each other’s best friend.

“My lord, my relationship to Folashade turned sour the day I announced to her that I wanted to go back to my former religion which is Islam.

“The announcement obviously sounded like a bombshell to my wife who vehemently stood against my decision.

“She held no reservation about her feelings towards my verdict and was blunt in telling me she was not ready to follow me to worship in my new faith.

“Folashade’s attitude gradually changed towards me because I refused to renege on my decision. She suddenly became hostile and intolerant.





“She ensured she frustrated me and turned our once joyous home into hell.

“We gradually drifted apart and became no longer compatible.

“My lord, Folashade has allowed the issue of religious intolerance to set us apart and I am no longer enjoying our relationship. Peace and rest have deserted me.

“I, therefore, entreat this court to dissolve our marriage and grant me custody of our younger child. The older one can be with her.

“My wife can move to the former house we were living in before we moved into ours since the rent is not yet due. I will renew the rent when the present one lapses.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, after she has heard the plaintiff, adjourned the case.

