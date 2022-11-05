My husband sent robbers to burgle my shop —Wife

A business woman, Eucharia has dragged her husband, Obi before a customary court, in Nyanya Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for allegedly sending thieves to burgle her shop.

The petitioner said this in a divorce petition she filed against her husband in the court.

“My husband swore that I would never be more prosperous than him under his roof, he therefore stopped my business of soft drinks, snacks and recharge cards.

“My father later gave me money to start food stuff business, but my husband sent thieves to burgle my shop and they made away with all my goods. One of them later confessed that my husband sent them,” she said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

She begged the court to dissolve their marriage and free her from the bondage called marriage.

The respondent, Obi, denied all the allegations.

He, however, told the court to grant the petitioner divorce.





The presiding judge, Shitta Mohammed, adjourned the case.