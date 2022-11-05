NMA releases list of nominees

The Body of Judges of the maiden edition of the annual Nigerian Marketing Awards (NMA) has announced the list of nominees that would slug it out in each of the 19 categories of the Awards, scheduled to hold on November 11, this year, in Lagos.

The Chairman of the Awards Decision Council (ADC), Mr. Ekwunife Okoli, in a statement, explained that the Council had completed the screening of entries, and had released the list of brands and individuals that would be vying at the grand finale of the Awards ceremony.

He expressed delight at the quality and quantity of entries received by the Council, adding that members of the Council had to work very hard to arrive at the names of the nominees, due to the high level of competitiveness of the entries.

“The nominees represent the finest in the industry who have continued to shape the market. Their great creative works stand out and have driven the performances of their various brands, organisations, and clients.

“The winners in each category will be announced on 11 November at the Awards Night holding in Lagos,” he added.

According to him, one of the highlights of the Awards, expected to be transmitted live on the network service of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the official YouTube shorturl.at/bns36 and Facebook shorturl.at/ajoMU handles of the Nigerian Marketing Awards®, is the method of choosing the 2022 Brand of the Year winner.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Unlike the 18 other categories, the winner of Brand of the Year 2022 will be determined by the voting public from the 3 nominees determined by the Awards Decision Council,” Ekwunife stated.





He therefore called on the public to be involved in the voting process, which commenced on Saturday 29 October, 2022, and expected to end on Friday, 4 November, 2022, by voting for the brand of their choice.

“The Awards Decision Council, the judges are done with their work and have picked the top three brands to compete for “Brand of the Year 2022” in the Nigerian Marketing Awards®. It is now your turn to vote for the brand you think deserves to win “Brand of the Year 2022”. Voting will start on Saturday 29 October 2022 and close at midnight on Friday 4 November 2022,” he stated.