‘My husband never stopped beating me despite helping to pay his debts from gambling’

The marriage between by a couple, Mariam Olalekan and Ibrahim Olalekan, has been dissolved by Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, on the grounds of irresponsibility, neglect and constant fight.

Mariam, who dragged her husband to court stated that she was no longer interested in the marriage and the court should put a stop to it.

Ibrahim refused to enter an appearance and hence Mariam opened her case.

Mariam, in her evidence, said, “My husband is a gambler and has succeeded in ruining me.

“As at today, I have nothing to show for my hard labour.

“I have spent all my resources offsetting the debts my husband acquired from making bets and now finds it difficult feeding myself and our only child.

“Ibrahim impregnated me while we were dating and I moved into his house. I never knew I was signing off my joy and peace by taking such step.

“My husband was never bothered about my pregnant state and gave me no attention.

“He didn’t give me a dime for the medical services I received during and after pregnancy.

“He likewise contributed nothing towards the provision of our child’s needs.





“The more I complained, the worse he turned out to be.

“I took up the challenge of running our home and worked round the clock every day.

“Ibrahim has no shame. He felt good that I fed and clothed him and our child year in, year out.

“We argued over his shameful lifestyle almost all the time and he would beat me to a pulp.

“I pray the court to stop our relationship.

“I also plead for the custody of our child because my husband is indifferent to his welfare.

“My lord, I further entreat this honourable court to enforce it that my husband be responsible for our child’s upkeep.”

The case was foreclosed due to the defendant’s absence in court.

Giving judgment, the court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo stated that no marriage ever existed between the duo since they never held a customary wedding.

According to Akintayo, there was therefore no marriage to be dissolved.

