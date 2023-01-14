Achievements in music collaborative efforts between US and Nigeria

The achievement of partnerships between the United States and the Nigerian entertainment world has given Nigerian music access to the world’s largest leisure markets.

Omah Lay feat Justin Bieber

Many people were surprised to learn that Justin Beiber and a Nigerian singer-songwriter collaborated on his new song, Attention. When Omah Lay emailed Justin Beiber the song, he did not have the collaboration on his list of priorities, but “he came back with a verse so fast,” Omah Lay said in an Instagram post. The Canadian singer has previously appeared in songs by Nigerian artists. Recall that Tems, the most recent Nigerian recipient of the Bet Award, and appeared on Wizkid’s song “Essence.”

Rema feat Chris Brown

Rema, a 22-year-old Nigerian musician, is another with an international partnership in 2022. Chris Brown, an American singer and dancer, is featured in his love ballad “Time N Affection.” It’s almost impossible to believe that this isn’t Brown’s first time blending afrobeat music in such a wonderful way. Remember that he appeared in Davido’s 2019 smash hit Blow My Mind?

Just two weeks after its release, on August 9, 2019, the song peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Triller Global Chart. It was also nominated for Best Collaboration at the 2020 Africa Entertainment Awards USA.

Adekunle Gold feat TY dolla sign

Adekunle Gold, a Nigerian musician, released the song “One Woman” on his debut album in 2022. The artist collaborated with American singer Ty Dolla $ign on the Afrobeat/R&B/Soul song. Adekunle repeatedly states in the chorus that he is a “one lady typa man,” and the American singer fit in perfectly with the song. As evidenced by his appearance on Adekunle’s song, Ty is well known for his excellent hip-hop/rap music delivery. Soon after, the official video was released, and it now has over one million views on YouTube.

Davido feat Sunday service choir





The juxtaposition of the Sunday Service Choir, the lyrics, and the emotional upswell is simply bizarre. Davido, a Nigerian singer, is one of the musicians credited with drawing attention to Africa and Nigeria. He is particularly proud of his collaborations with international artists such as Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, and Chris Brown. In this brand-new song with Kanye West’s Sunday Service Choir, Davido discusses “the other part” of his universe.

Lojay and Chris Brown

Chris Brown joined Nigerian musician Lojay’s hit song “Monalisa” in 2021. The music has been viewed and streamed by millions of people across multiple digital platforms. Fans from all over the world were blown away by their most recent performance at Crystal Palace in London. Chris had excellent dance skills, and the crowd’s applause indicated that they were looking forward to his verse. Chris Brown has worked with a number of Nigerian artists, this being just one of them. The American singer appears to be among the foreign artists who have collaborated the most with Nigerian musicians thus far.

Future ft Drake & Tems

This collaboration earned Nigerian singer Tems the Bet Award for Best International Act 2022. In April, the 26-year-old Nigerian artist was featured on the song “Wait For You” by American singer Future. The singer’s voice, according to Future, is fantastic on the smash. Tems’ first Billboard No. 1 single debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart in May very big impact on the Nigerian music industry.

Drake Feat. Wizkid & Kyla

One Dance is a song written and performed by Canadian rapper, singer, and composer Drake, featuring Nigerian afrobeat heavyweight Wizkid and British singer Kyla. It was released on April 5th, 2016 and was a total cultural reset for afrobeat around the world. It is the most streamed US-Nigerian music collaboration of all time, with over a billion streams on Spotify. It is also the most certified Nigerian collaboration, having debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and earning 8 Platinum in the United States, 5x Platinum in the United Kingdom, a diamond in France, 6x Platinum in Australia, and other certifications.

Beyonce Feat. Wizkid, Blue ivy & Saint JHN

“Brown Skin Girl” was written by American singer-songwriter Beyonce and Nigerian afrobeat musician Wizkid, along with Saint Jhn and Blue Ivy. It debuted at number 76 on the US Billboard Hot 100, number 42 on the UK Official Singles chart, and number one on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart on July 23, 2019. It has also been awarded gold status in Canada.