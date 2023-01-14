‘My wife denied me sex, stopped cooking my food after I gave her N100,000 for business’

Grade A Customary Court in Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has ruled over a divorce case brought before it by a man, Olarenwaju Ojekunle, against his wife, Abiola.

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, dissolved the 18-year-old union between the couple.

According to Akintayo, from the evidence given, both parties are no longer interested in their matrimony, while the defendant has moved out of the plaintiff’s house, hence it was proper that their wedlock be dissolved.

Akintayo also restrained the defendant from harassing, threatening, disturbing an interfering with the plaintiff’s private life.

Olarenwaju had prayed the court to end his marriage to Abiola on the grounds that she was irresponsible and wayward.

According to the plaintiff, the defendant suddenly became defiant and unruly and thus treated him with disrespect.

He added that she abandoned her duties towards him and the home in general.

Olarenwaju stated that Abiola did the worst when she moved out of his house.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant, when leaving, also took along with her some of his valuables and has refused to return them.

Olarenwaju stated that there was no longer a way forward in their marriage because their relationship had broken down irretrievably.





He asked the court to restrain his wife from coming to his house or workplace to fight or interfere with his private life.

Abiola was absent in court despite being duly served with the hearing notices.

Olarenwaju giving his testimony explained that, “Abiola and I had our traditional wedding in 2005 after we met and courted for some months.

“I paid her bride price but I can’t remember how much it was.

“Our marriage is blessed with two children who are males and are presently in my custody.

“My wife was dutiful and consistently showered me and our children with love and attention.

“We were inseparable and did everything in our power to give our children the best.

“To show appreciation for her dedication to our marriage and home, I empowered her by giving her N100, 000 to start a business which took off in September 2010.

“She started well and the business under a few months started to blossom.

“Abiola to my chagrin suddenly changed and became wayward.

“She threw caution to the winds and flouted my orders at will.

“My wife insulted me any time we had a misunderstanding and would fight me.

“Abiola’s behaviour went from bad to worse when she started to desert the home without my consent and would leave no clue about her whereabouts.

“My wife gradually shed her responsibilities towards me and our children.

“She denied me sex and stopped cooking for the home.

“She made our children suffer due to lack of care and they constantly look unkempt.

“I took up the responsibility of looking after our children’s welfare dedicating more time to their feeding and education.

“Abiola finally packed out of my house and went away with my belongings which were of much value to me.

“My lord, my marriage to Abiola has lost its savour and has gone sour. There is no longer a way forward in it.

“I, therefore, appeal to this honourable court to dissolve our union and restrain my wife from coming to my house or work place to harass, fight and interfere with my private life.”

Cross examination was foreclosed because of the defendant’s absence in court.

