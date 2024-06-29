GRADE A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, has heard the evidence of a woman, Bambo, who brought a divorce suit against her husband, Gbolahan, whom she accused of physical assault, violence and an attempt to strangle her.

Bambo stated that her once loving and caring husband suddenly became aggressive and turned her into his punching bag a few years after they got married.

She added that he became more hostile and violent after he lost his potency.

The plaintiff explained that the defendant started suspecting her movements and accused her of infidelity.

She stated that Gbolaha would beat her and leave wounds all over her body.

She added that he locked her out of the house in the middle of the night on some occasions.

Bambo told the court she escaped from her husband and fled from home after he attempted to strangle her in the middle of the night.

According to her, Gbolahan refused that she returned home and seized all her property.

She further said that he denied her access to their children and therefore pleaded for their custody.

The plaintiff, in addition, requested an order preventing him from threatening and fighting her and also interfering with her private life.

Gbolahan denied all the allegations brought against him.

He acceded to divorce but refused that his wife have custody of their children.

Bambo, in her evidence, said, “My husband and got married in 2008.

“His family presented to my family gifts and also my bride price, but my family returned the pride price.

“My husband and I had a sizzling relationship and a blissful marriage.

“We are also blessed with lovely children.

“Our home was filled with warmth.We gave each other the needed attention, affection, and dedication.

“All these unfortunately changed six years after we got married.

“He suddenly became ill natured and short tempered, always arguing and ready to fight.

“My husband picked faults in all that I did and would fight me over trivial issues.

“Our once peaceful and loving home suddenly became too hot for comfort.

“My husband descended into beating me. He would give me heavy blows and refused to let me go until he wounded me.

“The crisis in our home worsened when my husband became impotent.

“He became more hostile and started suspecting my movements.

“My husband, before I knew it, started accusing me of infidelity

“He would sometimes beat me and lock me out in the night.

“My husband did the worst when he attempted to strangle me in the middle of the night.

“He covered my face with a pillow and grabbed my neck with his two hands.

“I struggled with him till I was able to escape into the sitting room.

“I ran out of our apartment around 4:50 a.m., and he has refused that I had returned since then.

“He has since denied me access to our children and my belongings.

“He would threaten me and sometimes beat me any time I requested to see our children.

“I pray this honourable court to dissolve our marriage and grant me custody of our children.

“I entreat the court to make him responsible for their upkeep, giving utmost attention to their feeding, education, and health care.

“I further request for an order preventing my husband from threatening and interfering with my private life.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo, adjourned the case until August 13 for defence.

