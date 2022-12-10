My husband held secret weddings with 2 other women, rented apartments for them —Wife

A housewife, Amina Muhammad, has dragged her husband, Salisu Mohammed, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Cappital Territory FCT), for alleged secret weddings with two other women.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner, who resides in Mararaba, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), made the allegation in a divorce petition she filed against her husband.

She alleged that her husband secretly married two other wives and rented apartments for them in different locations in Abuja, while leaving with her in Mararaba.

Amina stated that her husband had also been threatening to divorce her and forcefully evict her from her matrimonial home.

She further said that the defendant has been denying her sex for over five years.

The plaintiff begged the court to grant her divorce, claiming that her life and that of their children were no longer safe.

“I beg this honourable court to grant me divorce and custody of our children because my husband is threatening to forcefully evict me from our home,” she said.


The respondent, who was present in court, however, denied the allegations.

The judge, Doocivir Yawe, adjourned the case.

