My husband drinks alcohol, misbehaves in the presence of our children —Wife

A housewife, Maria Adoga, has told an Upper Area Court Makurdi, Benue State that her husband of nine years, Moses was an alcoholic who abused her.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Maria, in a divorce suit said she got married to Moses in 2013 under the Idoma Tradition Laws and later had a church wedding at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, Ugbokolo in Okpokwu LGA, but that their relationship had broken down irretrievably.

She stated that their marriage is blessed with three children.

“During courtship and early part of our marriage my husband was loving, but he suddenly changed and became hostile.

“Moses beats me mercilessly without any provocation. I have incurred multiple injuries as a result of his brutish behaviour and I can’t bear it anymore.

“He drinks alcohol and misbehaves in the home in the presence of our children and neighbours, ” she said.

The petitioner also said that the respondent was in the habit of abandoning their matrimonial home for weeks once he receives his monthly salary.

She further said that the respondent does not pay rent and has abandoned his responsibilities as husband and father.

“My husband in 2020 showed some symptoms of mental disorder.

“My children and I are therefore no longer safe living in the same apartment with him.





She thus prayed the court to rule that their marriage was dissolved.

She also asked the court to grant her custody of their three children.

The petitioner asked for the sum of N300, 000 annually for their children’s school fees and welfare and monthly maintenance allowance of N50, 000.

Moses pleaded with the court to grant them more time to settle their differences out of court.

“We are in the process of settling the matter out of court,” he said.

The magistrate, Mr Vershima Hwande, adjourned the case.

