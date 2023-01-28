Young siblings, 9, 11, publish maiden children’s books

Two young siblings, Emmanuel and Favour Ogunnowo, have separately published their maiden children’s story books.

The mother of the two children, Morenike Ogunnowo, recently made this known through a communiqué.

Emmanuel, 11 years old, wrote ‘The Princess and the Prince’ published by Writer Hub Academy. The 15-page book is about Princess Tara who goes out for an adventure to find the man she loves which eventually turned out a friendship healing process for related adults. The moral of the story centres on building great friendship and relationship.

On the other hand, Favour, 9 years old, wrote ‘The Wise Farmer’ published by Writer Hub Academy. The 11-page book is about Michael, the farmer, who gets a king’s regard through hard work and wisdom.

The mother of the children noted that the two books were launched last year November.

“I noticed my first son is an imaginative storyteller and has writing skills,” their mother said. “So I hired a coach who’s specialised in that area for children to train them. In the end, they published their story books.”

Both Emmanual and Favour are students of Multigrace Schools, Lagos. They both love music and want to be accountants and writers like their mother.

