A businesswoman, Mrs Ojoma Nuel, has dragged her husband, Thomas, before a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for allegedly denying her conjugal rights.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Ojoma, who resides in Jikwoyi area of Abuja, also accused her husband of domestic violence.

The woman, who is seeking divorce, said her husband no longer cared about her and their only child.

“My husband has practically denied me my conjugal rights. He doesn’t care about my feeling.

“I have suffered repeated physical abuse and violence from Thomas. He slaps me and descends on me with blows.

“There were times he locked me out of the house,” she said.

The petitioner told the court that her husband doesn’t provide for the family.

She prayed the court to grant her divorce, the custody of their only child and also compel her husband to pay N50,000 for the upkeep of their child every month.

Thomas, who was present in court, denied all the allegations.

He urged the court to resolve the matter.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe adjourned the case.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE