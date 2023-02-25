ANDOLA woman in Zambia had narrated before court how her husband poured a chamber pot full of urine on her and threatened to kill her.

Queen Namugala, 29, of Kaloko township sued John Mkandawire, 38, also of Kaloko Township for divorce citing that he caused disputes in their marriage.

Queen told the court that the two got married in 2009 after John paid K100 as dowry.

They have three children together. Problems started a month after the marriage when her husband started beating her.

Queen told the court that one day last year, her husband came home at midnight drunk and threatened to kill her.

“My sister stopped the fight between me and Mkandawire, but he got a chamber pot which had urine and poured it on me and later took some methylated spirit which he splashed in my eyes,” she said.

