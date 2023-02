By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has said voting will start at 8.30 am and end at 2.30 pm on Saturday 25, 2023.

He said this at the 2nd briefing on INEC’s preparedness for the 2023 polls held at the ICC, Abuja.

“All voters on queue before 2pm can vote”, he noted.