‘My husband covered my face with pillow while I slept, tried to suffocate me’

The president of a Grade A Customary Court, Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, Mrs S.M Akintayo has adjourned till November 7, a divorce case brought before it by a woman, Taiwo Afolayan against her husband, Kehinde Afolayan on the grounds of irresponsibility, domestic violence and constant threat to her life.

The plaintiff pleaded with the court if her prayer was answered to grant her custody of their children, but make the defendant fully responsible for their upkeep.

She also appealed to the court to restrain him from harassing, threatening and interfering with her private life.

Kehinde was absent in court despite being served a hearing notice.

Taiwo explained that, “I met my husband in 2009. We dated and later held a traditional wedding in 2010.

“My husband and I were not gainfully employed when we got married. Life was hard and we were eating from hand to mouth.

“Kehinde was a caring husband throughout our trying period. He gave me his attention and doted on me.

“I reciprocated by giving him the necessary support and kept encouraging him that all would be well.

“My husband eventually got a job and I was overjoyed. But my joy was short-lived because he suddenly changed.

“Kehinde, who was formerly as gentle as a dove, started behaving irrationally. He became impatient with me and picked fault in all that I did.

“We had arguments almost all the time and these ended in scuffles between us.

“My husband, despite having money on him, refused to live up to his responsibility in the home. He never stopped complaining of paucity of funds.

“His attitude did not change even when we started having our children. He abandoned his role as breadwinner and father towards them.

"I have always been responsible for their feeding and also in charge of their education. He knows nothing about their academic performance.





“Kehinde’s attitude got worse as he started returning home late. He refused to change despite calling his attention to the risk of such a habit.

“There were times he would not come home at all and would give no clue as to his whereabouts. I always felt afraid that the worst has happened to him and would have sleepless nights.

“My husband would surface again at home after some days and would behave as if all was well.

“I moved out of our bedroom into another room in our apartment as a result of the severe beatings he often gave me.

“We started living and doing things separately under the same roof, but he never stopped harassing and threatening to deal with me.

“He locked me up in the room on many occasion and refused that I ate.

“We had a heated argument one evening and I later went to bed. He crept into my room and covered my face with a pillow. He held me in this position for quite some time and I almost died of suffocation.

“I packed out of his house after this, but he has not ceased to threaten to kill me.

“My lord, I came to court because I don’t want my husband to terminate my life. If he does, our children will suffer.

“Kehinde has refused that I have rest of mind. I am tired of him and I pray that you dissolve our union.

“My lord, I entreat the court to put our children in my custody, but make him fully responsible for their welfare with priority given to their education and health care.

“I further appeal to the court to restrain him from coming to harass, threaten and fight me at my place of abode or work place.”

The court president, Mrs S.M Akintayo adjourned the case till November 7 and ordered a fresh hearing notice to be served the defendant.