My wife shrunk my manhood, now useful only for urinating —Husband

A 51-YEAR old man, who was dragged before the Lusaka Boma Local Court, Zambia by his wife has pleaded that his marriage be spared because in the absence of his wife, his manhood shrinks to the size of a toothpick size and useful only for urinating.

According to Zambia Observer, Francis Daka of Linda compound pleaded that ending his 32-year-old marriage to Grace Mwanza, aged 47, with whom he has nine children, would automatically result in his premature retirement from all sexual duties, since the traditionalist who helped his wife in afflicting his manhood was dead and his state irreversible.

“Even right now if the court wants, we can get a male court clerk and go to the bathroom to see how tiny my manhood is compared to when I’m with my wife, you will see the tremendous change in size,” Daka told the court presided over by Justice Martha Tembo.

Daka told the court that the only time his manhood assumed its right size and function well was when he was behind closed doors with his wife.

However, Grace insisted that she no longer wanted Daka as her husband because he was a foul-talking man who insulted her even in the presence of their children.

She stated that her husband usually lock her outside and sometime send her away from home any time they had a misunderstanding, despite acquiring their estate and vehicles jointly.

Grace further explained that Daka was cruel to their children stating that one time, he left one of their children in the hot Luangwa district as they were heading to Chipata from Lusaka because he was irritated.





At Grace’s insistence, Justice Tembo dissolved their marriage ordering that all children under 18 years remain with their mother while the rest be taken by their father.

Justice Tembo also ordered Daka to compensate his ex-wife with K15, 000 which should be paid in monthly installments of K1, 000 and child support of K1, 000, excluding medical and school requirements.

She further ordered that all the property acquired by both parties be shared equally in half and each have his or her share.