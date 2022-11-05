‘My husband changed, beat me, after he married a second wife’

An Area Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State has dissolved an Islamic marriage between Mariam AbdulAzeez and AbdulAzeez Alade.

The presiding judge, AbdulQodir Ahmed, gave the order on the wife’s insistence.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mariam stated that there was no more love in their marriage adding that Alade was always beating her.

Mariam explained that the beating started since her husband got married to another woman, adding that everything changed and she seemed not to do things right again.

The judge stated that the husband consented to the dissolution of their marriage.

The court, however, told the woman to observe three months Iddah period as prescribed by the Shariah before marrying another man.