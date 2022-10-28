My government will reduce excesses of motor touts in Lagos ― Jandor

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr AbdulAzeez Olajide Adediran, has promised to reduce the excesses of motor touts if he is voted into office as next governor of the state, come 2023.

Adediran, who visited leaders of

Ndigboamaka Progressive Markets Association, an umbrella body of 58 market associations in the state at their secretariat in Apple Junction, Amuwo Odofin on Friday, made the vow, saying that time had come for the state to have a government that identifies with the people.

The Lead Visioner of Lagos-4-Lagos Movement popularly called Jandor, commended the traders, who he said had done a lot for the state economically, adding that the state had been having a government that does not know what that economy means.

“The government ought to make the process of economic activities easy, but they make the process harsh.

“What we stand for is to ask for a breath of fresh air and that is what you have stood for by looking the other way during elections and vote for our party.

“Long before now, I knew everything that is happening in the state. I was not a candidate when the fire incident happened in Ladipo Market and I went there to sympathise with the people and let them know that we need a fire service station there.

“Look at Alaba Market, how can a business settlement that carries out business activities that are worth N300 billion yearly be disturbed by members of the National Union of NURTW. When I get into office, whoever tries to do such would be sent to prison.

“I won’t close any market for one day, I would rather sanction the executive because closing it means you are taking the means of life of some people from them. What we want is partnership,” he said.

The PDP standard bearer told the people to choose between a breath of fresh air and maintaining the status quo, saying that his team had been going round the 245 wards in the state so that he could know the state from the back of his hand.

Speaking further, Dr. Adediran reiterated that he would be an independent governor in Jandor, who does not have any godfather, saying that personality i”s what Lagos needs at this point.”

“You will have an independent Governor in Jandor, who does not have any godfather.

“This is what Lagos needs at this point. All the nonsense being done on our roads by members of the NURTW are due to leadership problem, once I get there, this will stop.

“We want a Lagos that is rich and you can see the riches on the streets of Lagos. Look at the turnover in Alaba and look at the state of roads from there to Sibiri.

“2023 is for us to take, the next election is not the one you can rig. I was coming from the APC.





“We will have a government we can call our own. I have never been in government before or appointed into office. They will come with money that they ought to use for Badagry express road, take the money, but vote your conscience,” he said.

Speaking further, Jandor promised his hosts that he would ensure that Certificates of Occupancy (CofO) were issued as at when due once anyone can prove that a land had been sold to him or her, adding that the payment would be standardized for everybody.

He equally promised the traders that there would be security on election day, saying that the ruling party had been on the defensive since the campaign started.

“Yesterday, they said 5,000 people defected from Jandor and not even from the PDP, to APC. They got about 25 people to wear our uniform, but we don’t know them. It is the desperation of a drowning government.

“Talking about defection, we have seen people defecting, but I will be occupying an executive position, so I am not going to leave the PDP and be a floor member in another party.

“We want to birth a new Lagos that will be for everybody and we will sit and plan together.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Vice President of the association, Chief Tochukwu Ezeani, stated that the PDP is the only party that allows the Igbos to contest elections in Lagos State.

Ezeani said that other parties only allowed them to vote, but noted that the PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Adediran loves Igbos.

“Personally, I admire Jandor, he has vision and he has been identifying with us even before he got into the contest.

“We have leaders of about 58 markets here. We have heard you, but when you come back, we will give you our answer,” he said.

