Abia State varsity VC urges matriculating students to shun cultism

The 5258 students that matriculated in Abia State University, Uturu have been warned to shun vices that will enable their rustication from the school.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Onyemachi Ogbulu handed down this warning Friday on the occasion of the 40″ Matriculation ceremony of Abia State University, Uturu, stating “Do not join any cult group or be involved in any cult-related activities”.

He further warned “Do not be involved in examination malpractice and do not engage in the use of hard drugs.

“No indecent dressing, and it is an offence to spread false rumors to de-market the institution in social media as some students have found pleasure in doing”.

“If at any moment in your academic career here, it is discovered that any of your documents are forged or you are found wanting in character and conduct, the University will not hesitate to expel you.

“Therefore, we expect all our matriculating students to discharge themselves creditably in their academics and conduct in order to excel and enjoy the benefits of acquiring quality education”, he warned.

He disclosed that all academic exercises, including examination results are being uploaded in ABSU portal and as such, guardians can monitor the academic history on the portal “especially now we have an app called, ABSU QUICK CHECK, which makes access to the portal seamless and easy”.

“Therefore, we urge parents to always monitor the academic progress of their children by insisting to see evidence of their course registration on the portal.

“Let me also use this opportunity to urge parents to disregard most of the negative information they hear about the University, A lot of them are grossly exaggerated.

“As an Institution especially in these times, we have experienced our own fair share of challenges and the areas of insecurity, funding, accreditation challenges and the unending feud between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

“However, we have continued to navigate through these rough terrains to provide adequate security for our Staff and students as well as quality education of global standard.

“The administration, with the support of the State Government, has invested heavily in fighting insecurity which was a major challenge for a while within the Okigwe-Uturu road.

“As you have noticed, there has been relative calm and we assure parents that we will not relent to sustain this peaceful and conducive learning environment for our students.

“Our commitment to providing an uninterrupted academic activity which we are known for is still on course despite the temporary setback by the ASUU strike.





“We have continued to expand our academic base while pursuing full accreditation for all programmes offered in the University. We are also opening up opportunities for collaboration and partnership from both local and international institutions,

“The dividends of these engagements will soon be very visible in the areas of infrastructure and research development.