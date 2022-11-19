Sleeping too much

I always like sleeping all the time. Kindly let me know what is wrong with me. I am a 35- year old Civil Servant.

James (by SMS)

Oversleeping (Hypersomnia) can cause some people to sleep for as long as 10 to 12 hours of per night. The condition which in some cases usually starts in childhood can be due to several factors such as; thyroid issues, heart disease, sleep apnea, depression and the use of some drugs and certain medications. Personal solutions include: having a regular sleep pattern and creating an ideal sleeping environment. It is also important to take care of your personal life especially the things you consume such as caffeine, alcohol and other drugs. Exercise is also good for your body, but doing it right before you go to bed may disrupt your sleep. If all the above does not help, then you need to see a doctor for a proper check -up.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE