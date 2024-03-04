In a bid to strengthen customer service and change the dynamics of how citizens are served by brands and service providers, the Nigeria Consumer Service Index (NCSI) has presented a new report of its multi-sector survey.

Speaking at the official presentation of the survey in Lagos, the board chairperson, West Africa Association of Customer Service Professionals (WAACSP), Yvonne McCarthy, stated that the initiative stemmed from the need to enhance customer service in a comprehensive manner, positively influence the economy and foster a culture of excellent service, where customers are viewed as strategic priorities, rather than mere transactional necessities.

She added that the survey report is to motivate brands and organisations to improve service delivery and help citizens to understand their rights.

“With the annual report in place we would be able to track progress year in, year out,” she stated.

Analysing the result of data collected for 2023, Yvonne expressed the hope that the result would help businesses identify the gaps they need to improve on.

According to her, 63 percent of the respondents were female, 37 percent were men, with all being Nigerians.

Also speaking at the event, a member, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, Mrs Sola Salako-Ajulo, commended the initiative, pointing out that the data and insights provided by the Index would give the country a wealth of information that shed light on the current state of customer service in the country.