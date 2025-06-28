My chronic diarrhoea

What can I do to stop having diarrhoea after eating? The situation is making me lose weight.

Rabiatu (by SMS)

Many factors can lead to diarrhea after eating. It is important to look for trigger foods. Keep a food journal and look for patterns. Do some foods affect you worse than others? Limit fat and dairy intake and see if you feel better.

A primary condition that causes inflammation in the intestines can make it hard to digest fat or lactose. Or you could just have problems digesting them without any other cause. Limit fiber intake if you find that things like vegetables “go through you.” That could also be a sign of inflammation. If all the above fail, it is very important to see a doctor.

