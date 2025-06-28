‘I’ve no regret working with you’, Oyebanji tells deputy

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, on Friday commended his deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, for her loyalty and commitment to the development of the state.

Governor Oyebanji said he had never regretted, in his close to 36 months in office, working with a dependable personality like Mrs Afuye, whose loyalty and dependability are superb and exhilarating.

Oyebanji gave the commendations on Friday at the funeral service held at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Uro Quarters, Ikere Ekiti, in honour of the late Madam Esther Iyalaje Adegboye, the mother of the Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Chief (Mrs) Afuye.

Madam Adegboye, a respectable community leader, died on 18 February 2025 at the age of 97.

Governor Oyebanji, while addressing the congregation, praised the late Mrs Adegboye for living an impactful life, saying this was reflected in her contributions to the Ikere community and the quality of children she raised.

According to him, “Today is a day of joy, though we have lost someone, and no matter how old our parents are, we don’t want them to leave us. We are glad that Mama lived to a ripe age.

“The joy of it is that she enjoyed and saw goodness at the twilight of her time. I want to congratulate my Deputy and big aunty, Mrs Monisade Afuye, a very loyal and dependable Deputy.

“Let me use this opportunity to say thank you for your support and understanding. I have never had cause to regret, not once, in my close to three years working relationship with you. In fact, I appreciate you for this.”

Governor Oyebanji applauded the church of God and the entire Ikere community for their support to the Deputy Governor and her siblings for the success of the burial, particularly for joining the family to give the deceased a befitting farewell.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Deputy Governor, Mrs Afuye, commended Governor Oyebanji, the First Lady, members of the State Executive Council, political leaders and the Ikere community for their solidarity and honour for her late mother.

Mrs Afuye added that she would eternally be grateful to her mother for inculcating in the children the virtues of hard work, honesty, integrity, contentment and humility, which have been their guiding principles and moral compass.

In his sermon, the Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Olusola Ajayi, described the world as vanity, urging Nigerians to divorce themselves from greed, avarice and corruption, which are crippling the country’s economy and shaking its foundation.

Commenting on the deceased’s outstanding virtues, the cleric said Madam Adegboye distinguished herself as a community leader, great women mobiliser and dependable mother who invested in the education of her children.

Speaking against the backdrop of the prevalence of fraud and substance abuse in society, the clergyman appealed to the youths to stop fraternising with and keeping bad company that can lead them into drug abuse, internet fraud and robbery, which may end up ruining their lives and everything they stand for.

The church service was attended by the deputy governors of Ogun, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and Ondo, Olayide Adelami; the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele; former Governors Niyi Adebayo and Segun Oni; Ekiti State First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji; Former First Lady, Bisi Fayemi; Senators Yemi Adaramodu and Cyril Fasuyi; and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, among others.

Members of the House of Representatives, Femi Bamisile, Rufus Ojuawo, Kolawole Akinlayo, and Steve Fatoba, were also in attendance.

The roll call also included: Senator Ayo Arise, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Senator Dayo Adeyeye; Secretary to the State Government, Prof Habibat Adubiaro; Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi; Chief of Staff, Mr Niyi Adebayo; legal icon, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN); former Deputy Governors Biodun Aluko, Kolapo Eleka, and Prof Modupe Adelabu; ICT entrepreneur and politician, Mr Kola Alabi; members of the Ekiti State Executive Council; members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly; heads of security agencies; chairmen of boards and parastatals; and traditional rulers.

