My breakthrough came when I dropped CATFISH

Fast-rising singer and rapper Omolayo Iyanuoluwa Olamidé otherwise known as Wadude seems to be basking in the euphoria that greeted the success of his popular single, Catfish as he admitted that the song brought him fame.

Budding Wadude an Afrobeat singer, who hit the limelight with his smooth combination of Acapella, Apala, Hiphop and Amapianos said since he released Catfish in 2017, his career has been on the rise.

From topping music charts with Catfish, the reggae crooner released King Kong fingers that equally earned him favourable mentions in local and international music space just as it smashed

Wadude who also is known for his unique mix of reggae bop, hit a about 1,000, 000 downloads on various online platforms including Audiomack within the period of 3 Months of release.

In 202, under SLAUGHTERHOUSE Records, he also dropped MS PARKER and PULL UP and has now followed it up with his latest song ‘RICE AFTER BEANS’.

