My blood shot eye

I am a healthy retired man in my mid- 60s. I had just finished my morning exercises one day when my wife called my attention to my left eye ball which had suddenly become blood shot. My Blood Pressure and Blood sugar are within normal limits. Kindly let me know what could be the cause of this.

Abass (by SMS)

Blood shot eyes usually are caused by allergy, eye fatigue, over-wearing contact lenses or common eye infections. Irritants like pollen, dust, perfume, smoke, and mould are usually responsible for aggravating our eyes and causing them to become bloodshot. Another common cause of bloodshot eyes is dryness. However, redness of the eye sometimes can signal a more serious eye condition or disease, such as uveitis or glaucoma. A red eye is usually nothing to worry about and often gets better on its own. Your doctor will recommend some eye drops to hasten its improvement and also advise you on what to do if the condition gets more serious.

