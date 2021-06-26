My covid-19 vaccine fears

My friend who recently got vaccinated for Covid-19 came down with fever and body aches which took days to abate. Since I am scheduled for my own shot in a few days, I am worried whether or not I should go for the vaccine.

Princess (by SMS)

While it is true that the Covid 19 vaccine can provoke adverse reactions in some people, it is also worth pointing out that what most people experience are only mild adverse effects. It is also important to explain that not all symptoms that occur following vaccination are caused by the vaccine. Some reactions are as a result of underlying medical conditions. In addition, while severe adverse effects are of course a matter of concern and need to be monitored closely, mild forms of fever, muscle pain, or fatigue also indicate that the immune system is responding appropriately to the vaccine. With the above, you have nothing to worry about and should go ahead with your vaccination.

