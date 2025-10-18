My bleeding gums

I recently noticed that whenever I brush in the morning, I noticed some blood in my toothbrush. Kindly let me know what this could be the cause of this problem.
Razinat (by SMS)
To manage bleeding gums, improve your oral hygiene by brushing twice a day with a soft-bristle brush and flossing daily, as this removes plaque, the main cause of bleeding. You can also use a warm saltwater rinse for temporary relief and a cold compress for swelling.
It is crucial to see a dentist for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan, especially if bleeding persists, as it could be a sign of gum disease
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now