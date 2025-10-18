My bleeding gums

I recently noticed that whenever I brush in the morning, I noticed some blood in my toothbrush. Kindly let me know what this could be the cause of this problem.

Razinat (by SMS)

To manage bleeding gums, improve your oral hygiene by brushing twice a day with a soft-bristle brush and flossing daily, as this removes plaque, the main cause of bleeding. You can also use a warm saltwater rinse for temporary relief and a cold compress for swelling.

It is crucial to see a dentist for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan, especially if bleeding persists, as it could be a sign of gum disease