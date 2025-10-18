Ask the Doctor

Salt and my health

Dr. Wale Okediran
Kindly let me know how much salt I should consume on a daily basis.

George (by SMS)

The expected daily salt intake for adults is less than 5 grams of salt (about one teaspoon), which is equivalent to less than 2000 mg of sodium.

For individuals with higher health risks like high blood pressure, the recommendation is often lower, around 1500 mg of sodium per day. The World Health Organization also recommends that children’s salt intake be adjusted downward based on their energy needs.

