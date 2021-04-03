My baby has a tied tongue

I just noticed that the tongue of my 2 -month old baby is tied to the floor of the mouth. Although it doesn’t disturb her from sucking or crying, my mother has advised that the tongue be operated on. I read somewhere that it is not all cases of tied tongue that should be operated on. Please, advise.

Bintu (by SMS)

Tongue-tie (ankyloglossia) is a condition present at birth that restricts the tongue’s range of motion. With tongue-tie, an unusually short, thick or tight band of tissue tethers the bottom of the tongue’s tip to the floor of the mouth, so it may interfere with breast-feeding. Someone who has tongue-tie might have difficulty sticking out his or her tongue. Tongue-tie can also affect the way a child eats, speaks and swallows. Although some cases of Tongue-tie may require a simple surgical procedure for correction, those that don’t cause any problem as in your baby’s case can be left alone.

