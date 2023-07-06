In a remarkable feat, another Nigerian lady, known as Big Tresh, has embarked on an extraordinary attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous live video on Instagram.

Big Tresh commenced her marathon Instagram broadcast on Wednesday, July 5, with the ambitious goal of staying live for a staggering 125 hours, equivalent to five consecutive days without sleep or going offline.

To keep her viewers engaged and entertained throughout this endurance challenge, the 23-year-old influencer plans to showcase a variety of activities.

From engaging in conversations and cooking sessions to enjoying meals and even playing matchmaker, Big Tresh intends to offer a diverse range of content during her record-breaking attempt.

Announcing her endeavour on her Instagram page, Big Tresh appealed to Nigerians to support her by ensuring they have enough data to participate in the marathon until the final day.

She expressed her determination to secure the Guinness World Record for the longest live video on Instagram and requested the assistance and encouragement of her followers.

As of the time of reporting, Big Tresh has already surpassed the 12-hour mark and continues to captivate her audience with her ongoing live stream.

Watch Video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by More Juicy News B4 D Last Post (@famousblogng)

