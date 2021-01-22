Muslim media group hails leadership change at NDLEA

THE Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for changing the leadership of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The group gave the commendation in a statement on the appointment of Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd) as the new chairman of the agency.

In the statement signed by its national coordinator, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the group described the appointment as a welcome the development.

The MMWG stated that it had persistently condemned drug addiction, especially among Nigerian youths and criminal elements in the society, stating that it had no doubt that the upsurge in criminality in the country in the past three years had been influenced by alcohol and dangerous drugs.

According to the group, Nigeria today faces the challenge of terrorism, insurgency, kidnapping, abduction, armed robbery, banditry, rape and other criminal activities, most which are committed by people between the ages of 15 and 35.

The MMWG expressed concern that “the NDLEA has been reduced to a centre where youths suffering from drug-addiction are rehabilitated.”

The group said: “In some cases, the NDLEA does not have sufficient funds to take care of the inmates of the rehabilitation centres, as families of the victims are called upon to bring food and money to take care of the inmates.

“We also note with regret that today, all the state capitals and their suburbs harbour illegal beer parlours and Indian hemp and illicit drug joints. Many big cities like Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jos, Sokoto, Lagos, Ibadan, Benin and Enugu parade large numbers of drug addicts.

“These ugly incidents must be reversed to promote good citizenship in Nigeria.

“Now the Federal Government has responded to call of the masses by appointing a new chairman for the NDLEA in person of retired Brigadier-General Buba Marwa. He should be supported with finance and all other logistics to reposition NDLEA to stem the tide of drug criminalities in Nigeria.

“Nigeria cannot succeed in its war against insecurity if the NDLEA is not properly positioned to perform its duties. The Federal Government should mobilise the agency financially to recruit and deploy facilities to combat drug-induced crimes.”

