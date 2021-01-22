MAN celebrates Yagboyaju’s elevation as professor

THE Muslim Association of Nigeria (MAN), Ibadan branch, last weekend, celebrated the elevation of a University of Ibadan don, Dhikrullah Yagboyaju, to the rank of professor with a reception/prayer session in his honour.

At the event held at MAN Centre, Oke-Ado, Ibadan, the chairman of the occasion, Professor Rashid Aderinoye, in his keynote address, attributed Yagboyaju’s accomplishments, including his professorial attainment, to his remarkable upbringing by his parents, the late Chief Isa and Alhaja Fausat Yagboyaju.

Professor Aderinoye, who is a former Head of the Department of Adult Education, University of Ibadan, described the senior Yagboyaju as an exemplary Muslim who dedicated his life to the development of Islam and embodied the virtues of a good Muslim parent.

He urged contemporary Muslim parents to take a leaf from the lifestyle of the late Yagboyaju by leaving an enduring legacy for their children.

The educationist implored Muslims to guide their children aright and ensure that they do not depart from the path of Islam. He cautioned them to be wary of having their children exposed to wrong indoctrination through teachers.

He commended MAN for its efforts geared towards the propagation of Islam over the years, especially through the establishment of schools and other educational institutions.

The chairman of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Muslim wing), Professor Sayed Malik, who was the father of the day, expressed delight that Muslims were assuming important positions in the society in contemporary times.

He urged Professor Yagboyaju to justify the grace Allah had bestowed on him with this elevation by following in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad in all his dealings.

Professor Malik implored the honoree to make a mark in the lives of students and other categories of people who come his way.

At the event, sermons were delivered by the Chief Imam of the University of Ibadan, Professor Abdur-Rahman Oloyede, and the Chief Imam of Bashorun-Akobo Estate Central Mosque, Imam Habib Buhari.

Professor Oloyede urged parents to endeavour to be good role models to their children so that they could have positive impacts on their lives.

The don, who recalled the virtues and contributions of the father of the honoree, Chief Isa Yagboyaju, to the growth of Islam in Ibadan, urged the professor Political Science to avoid the “sin of pride” that usually comes with accomplishments.

Similarly, Imam Buhari implored the honoree to be open to consultations with fellow professors and other academics that are beneath him in the pecking order. He advised him to be helpful to all, regardless of their dispositions to him.

The chairman of MAN, Ibadan branch, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Oyebamiji, expressed gratitude to all the guests for honouring Yagboyaju with their presence at the event where prayers were said for the success of Professor Yagboyaju in his new status and for the repose of the souls of his parents.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…MAN celebrates Yagboyaju MAN celebrates Yagboyaju

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..MAN celebrates Yagboyaju MAN celebrates Yagboyaju

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE