My husband went violent after taking drugs, beat me —Wife

A business woman, Mercy Mbah, has dragged her husband, Emeka, before a customary court in Nyanya, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for alleged battery.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner said this in a divorce petition she filed against her husband before the court.

“My husband has been violent since we got married seven years ago. He beats me every time we have a little misunderstanding. The worse of it all is that he beats me in front of our children.

“Our children will be crying and begging him to leave me, but he will still continue to beat me,” she said.

She also told the court that her husband’s behaviour has affected their children psychologically.

The petitioner further stated that her husband always took hard drugs, saying, “He gets very violent under the influence of those drugs.”

She begged the court to dissolve their marriage and free her children from psychological torture and herself from death.

The respondent, Emeka Mbah who is a businessman and present in court denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, however, adjourned the matter case.

