Multiple piracy attacks rock Bonny waters, threaten NLNG vessel

Multiple piracy attacks within the Bonny waters has left a scare on a Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) vessel, LNG Lagos II while another vessel has been boarded by an unknown number of pirates within the Bonny Island waters.

In an advisory notice issued at the weekend by Dryad Global to nearby vessels within the Bonny waters, the United Kingdom-based maritime security firm revealed that a Singapore flagged container ship, Maersk Cadiz with IMO Number 9526459 was approached and boarded by an unknown number of suspected pirates while sailing from Tema to Kiribi at 118 nautical miles South West Bonny Island.

According to the advisory notice, “Report indicates that when sailing from Tema to Kribi, the Singapore flagged container ship MAERSK CADIZ (9526459) was approached by an unknown number of attackers on December 19, 2020. It is understood that the vessel has been boarded and Nigerian authorities alerted. Details regarding the welfare of the crew remain unknown at this time.

“All vessels are reminded that the risk profile for the wider JWC-025 GoG HRA is CRITICAL, indicating that attacks are highly likely, expected daily.

“There has been a surge of incidents in the past five weeks, resulting in an increased risk rating for the Gulf of Guinea HRA to CRITICAL on 11th November. The increase in risk profile was further underpinned by the release of an imminent attack warning by MDAT-GoG covering the waters of ECOWAS Areas F, E, D.

ALSO READ: Ondo police arrests man for killing colleague inside hemp plantation

“Vessels are advised to operate within this area at a heightened posture maintaining the highest levels of vigilance whilst implementing full hardening/mitigation in accordance with BMP West Africa where possible. In addition, the IMB advises that vessels remain at least 200nm-250nm offshore where possible.”

In a related development, the NLNG, in a statement signed at the weekend by its General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development, Mrs Eyono Fatayi-Williams, revealed that one of its ships, LNG Lagos II, also suffered piracy scare on the 18th of December, 2020.

“A Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) Chartered Vessel, LNG Lagos II, in the early hours of Friday, December 18, 2020, reported a pirate threat to vessel and crew en route the company’s Bonny Terminal.

“All personnel are safe and there is no report of physical attack or damage to the vessel. The threat was averted after an evasive manoeuvre by the vessel’s Master.

“NLNG is currently monitoring the situation and relevant authorities have been duly notified,” the NLNG statement read.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Multiple piracy attacks rock Bonny waters, threaten NLNG vessel