Omi-Apata LCDA empowers farmers, launches local rice

Omi-Apata Local Council Development Authority (LCDA), Oyo State, has empowered some farmers across the council area, as part of efforts to boost agricultural production and ensure food security.

The Caretaker Chairman of Omi-Apata Local Council Development Area, Hon Sheriff Adeojo, who gave out the empowerment tools at the three-in-one programme which also included the launching of Omi-Apata LCDA rice, chlorination of wells in the council area, explained that the empowerment is in line with the state government’s agenda to make the agricultural sector a priority.

Some tools including bags of fertilizer, manual planter and knapsack sprayers were distributed to the farmers under strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Adeojo stated that he is emulating the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde by promoting agricultural sector.

“The empowerment is in line with the state government agenda that Omi-Apata LCDA also gives agricultural sector priority in our administration. Today, farmers will have the opportunity to feel the impact of the LCDA government by smiling home.

“In addition, the council has empowered commodity farmers groups and the agric department of the LCDA.

“I, therefore, admonish farmers that will benefit from today’s empowerment programme to make judicious use of all the materials in order to achieve the desired goal,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Adeolu Ojelabi, expressed joy and appreciation to the chairman and the LCDA.

“This is the first time I will be experiencing this and I believe there will be more support from the government especially about the roads that lead to our farms,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Esther Wojuade, thanked the LCDA and said the programme will encourage youths to be farmers instead of being idle.

While launching the Omi-Apata LCDA rice, he said: “The LCDA cultivated 10 acres of rice farm at Akufo farm settlement. I am glad today that the rice has been harvested, milled and will be launched to the market for our people to buy and eat.”

The LCDA also carried out chlorination of wells in the council area to curb the spread of cholera, diarrhoea and other water-borne diseases.

The council chairman explained that there was a case of cholera in the area a few months ago which brought about the decision to do general sanitation of wells in the area.

The residents of the council area were advised to stay away from the well for three days after the chlorination.

