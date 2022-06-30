Multinational companies charged to spend more on education

Multinational companies operating in Nigeria have been called upon to invest a substantial amount of money in public education instead of showbiz in order to develop the education sector.

The call came from a member of the Governing Council, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Mrs Titilayomi Ahmadu in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Thursday, while reacting to the performance of the duo of Master Asala Oreoluwa of Government College, Ibadan and Miss Anuoluwapo Ajiboye of Scared of Hearts College, Akinyemi, Ring Road, Ibadan, at the 2022 National Schools Essay Writing and Nigeria Mathematics and Sciences Olympiads Competitions which held recently.

Master Oreoluwa and Miss Rosemary Anuoluwapo Ajiboye emerged as the winners of the 2022 National Schools Essay Writing and Nigeria Mathematics and Sciences Olympiads Competitions respectively.

Ahmadu who spoke with journalists said the sterling performance of the two secondary students would be multiplied by many other students in the country, if there are conducive environments and sufficient funding from multinational companies domiciled in Nigeria which she said have over the years, concentrated their support on showbiz.

She appreciated the commitment of the incumbent administration in Oyo State to investing in educational development in the State, as according to her, the move has given birth to improved performance of the State in national and external examinations.

“I congratulate these students, their school authorities and the government of Oyo State.

“It is very encouraging to hear about such efforts from students in public schools and even private ones, these students, if given proper exposure and support, will produce Nobel Laureates, this is the time for the Federal Government and other agencies to invest more in our students and support the effort of the Oyo State Government whose primary focus is in education and its development.

“We want our children to increase in value by investing in their education, we do not want them to be used in banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, robbery and the likes, we live in a society that honours academic excellence by students in public schools with a pittance and nonchalant stand while BBNaija pays millions to their winners, dance competitions reward participants with vehicles and millions of naira,” she said.

