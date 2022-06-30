Multinational companies charged to spend more on education

Latest News
By Nurudeen Alimi
Multinational companies charged to spend more on education

Multinational companies operating in Nigeria have been called upon to invest a substantial amount of money in public education instead of showbiz in order to develop the education sector.

The call came from a member of the Governing Council, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Mrs Titilayomi Ahmadu in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital on Thursday, while reacting to the performance of the duo of Master Asala Oreoluwa of Government College, Ibadan and Miss Anuoluwapo Ajiboye of Scared of Hearts College, Akinyemi, Ring Road, Ibadan, at the 2022 National Schools Essay Writing and Nigeria Mathematics and Sciences Olympiads Competitions which held recently.

Master Oreoluwa and Miss Rosemary Anuoluwapo Ajiboye emerged as the winners of the 2022 National Schools Essay Writing and Nigeria Mathematics and Sciences Olympiads Competitions respectively.

Ahmadu who spoke with journalists said the sterling performance of the two secondary students would be multiplied by many other students in the country, if there are conducive environments and sufficient funding from multinational companies domiciled in Nigeria which she said have over the years, concentrated their support on showbiz.

She appreciated the commitment of the incumbent administration in Oyo State to investing in educational development in the State, as according to her, the move has given birth to improved performance of the State in national and external examinations.

“I congratulate these students, their school authorities and the government of Oyo State.

“It is very encouraging to hear about such efforts from students in public schools and even private ones, these students, if given proper exposure and support, will produce Nobel Laureates, this is the time for the Federal Government and other agencies to invest more in our students and support the effort of the Oyo State Government whose primary focus is in education and its development.

“We want our children to increase in value by investing in their education, we do not want them to be used in banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, robbery and the likes, we live in a society that honours academic excellence by students in public schools with a pittance and nonchalant stand while BBNaija pays millions to their winners, dance competitions reward participants with vehicles and millions of naira,” she said.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


Multinational companies charged…  Multinational companies charged…

You might also like
Latest News

Police arraign 38 years old man for unlawful possession of human flesh, bones in Oyo

Latest News

Reps task Ecological Fund to proffer lasting solution to flooding in Ibadan…

Latest News

Oyo FRSC seeks army’s collaboration to achieve mandate

Latest News

NPC commences training of personnel for trial census in Oyo State

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More