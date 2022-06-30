Former PTD National Chair, Salimon Oladiti, receives NUPENG’s selfless leadership award

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has conferred on the immediate past National Chairman, Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of NUPENG, Mr Salimon Oladiti, award of selfless leadership.

The conferment was done at the fifth Quadrennial Delegates Conference 2020 on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Speaking on the award, a former House of Representatives member, Honourable Irantiola Akinlaja, described the award as well deserving, saying the awardee completed his tenure with an unblemished record.

Akinlaja noted that the awardee should be commended for his willingness to give power to someone else unlike so many leaders.

“I am excited. He deserves it. It was eight years of unblemished records and willingness to hand over when the time reaches. Not many leaders have such willingness. So, he deserves the award.”

Speaking on his conferment, the recipient said he is short of words even as he said today is one of his happiest days.

“For now, I don’t know what to say but I can tell you that today is one of my happiest days,” he said.