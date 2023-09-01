HAKEEM GBADAMOSI in Akure, the Ondo State capital, writes on the confusion and tension that trailed the closure of markets in the state capital for the annual traditional Aheregbe Festival, and how the state government’s counter-order aborted a looming crisis.

The Ondo State government seemed to have taken extraordinary steps to avert another potential communal crisis in the capital city of the state, Akure, over the celebration of the annual Aheregbe Festival in the capital, which had, in the past, pitched the traditional ruler of Akure Kingdom, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Ogunlade, against two traditional rulers in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The counter-order issued by the state government to halt Deji’s palace directive on the closure of markets went a long way to avert crisis in the ancient town as the celebration of Aheregbe Festival was restricted to Akure community alone for the first time in recent time.

The Aheregbe Festival is a traditional event observed primarily by the paramount ruler, the Deji, and Akure chiefs. During the festival, prayers are offered for the peace and progress of the land. Economic and social activities are usually paralysed during the period, as all traditional markets within the town and palace are usually closed for business on the day.

For this year’s celebration of the Aheregbe festival, the Akure monarch ordered all markets and shops in Akure and its environs to be shut last Friday.

While announcing the commencement of the festival, the chief press secretary to the Deji of Akure, Mr Micheal Adeyeye, in a statement, stressed the importance of the festival and its impact on the community. He said the shutting down of commercial activities during the festival is a long-standing custom and tradition that holds great importance in Akure’s tradition.

Adeyeye said, “It is important to emphasise that there shall be no trading or opening of shops under any guise during the festival. Residents, market women and shop owners are kindly enjoined to comply with this directive.

“However, only pharmacy shops and patent medicine stores are exempted from the closure of their shops during the festival. Moreover, the festival will not in any way restrict both human and vehicular movement.”

But the state government, in a counter-directive, urged the residents to go about their normal business without any hindrance. The government said the directive by the palace was in contravention and violation of the resolve of the state executive council which states that “there shall be no closure of markets in any part of the state without the approval of the governor.”

The state government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, stated that “the statement credited to Mr Michael Adeyeye, the press secretary of His Majesty, the Deji of Akure constitutes a clear violation of an existing order of the government, and an abridgement of the right of Akure residents to the pursuance of their livelihood.

“The public should note that even if an approval was sought, such closure would have been limited to Ọjà Ọba (Oba’s market) in Akure. We urge our respected royal father, His Majesty, the Deji of Akure to respect the government decision and refrain from any action that can inconvenience and or inflict economic pain to Akure inhabitants.





“We also ask that the cordial relationship between the revered stool of the Deji not be drawn into open confrontation with the government.”

The commissioner asked residents to go about their businesses last Friday, and that no market or shops would be closed by anyone either by coercion or threat of force during and after the festival. The statement added that whoever flouted the warning would draw the ire of the government.

While many believe that the action of the government was targeted against Deji, others viewed the steps as a move to protect the neighbouring communities that claimed to have distinct traditions from Akure and also to prevent another communal crisis and any action that could truncate the peace in the state.

The action of the state government might not be unconnected with the row that trailed last year’s celebration of the Aheregbe Festival, where monarchs around Akure South kicked against the closure of their traditional markets and distanced themselves from the celebration.

It will be recalled that the closure of the markets pitched the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi Ogunlade against the Iralepo of Isikan, Oba Oluwagbemiga Ajimokunola Olofin-Adimula, during the celebration last year.

The Isikan monarch, who ordered markets in his domain to open for commercial activities, told the market women to disregard the Deji’s directive, and invited Akure residents to patronise Isikan markets. He noted that the Aheregbe Festival does not affect Isikan people or community.

He said though Akure and Isikan have what some may consider blurred boundaries, indigenes of the two communities know that their boundaries are not blurred. He noted that it is a taboo to bring such a festival to Isikan and that celebration of such festival in the community would have grave consequences.

Oba Olofin-Adimula enjoined all market women and traders on Isikan land to go about their lawful businesses. He also stated in his clarification that Isikan community was not and has never been part of the Aheregbe Festival celebration of the people of Akure or any other such celebration from time immemorial.

There was tension over the development, following the insistence of youths of Isikan that shops and markets be opened against the order of the Deji of Akure.

But with intervention of the state government, the Isikan monarch directed that markets and shops should be closed for peace to reign.

The Isikan monarch then explained that, “Isikan is a distinct community from Akure. We have our festivals different from Akure. Our culture is different from Akure. Our forefathers are different.

“Our beliefs are different from that of Akure. In those days, markets are closed down in the Akure community alone and not in Isikan.We are never part of Akure. The governor, through the deputy governor, told us to allow peace to reign and allow markets and shops to close.”

Following the development of last year and to forestall recurrence, the state government subsequently directed that closure of markets during traditional festivals must be subjected to government’s approval. The government said such markets’ closure should be limited to the kings’ markets which are usually located within the premises of the palaces virtually in all Yoruba towns and villages.

A government official who spoke with Nigerian Tribune explained that the state government noticed Akure monarch flouted the order of the state government by announcing the closure of all markets within the state capital, which necessitated the statement issued by the Information and Orientation commissioner on behalf of the state government.

According to him, the state government sensed that another crisis was brewing over the 2023 celebration of Aheregbe Festival that might lead to a breach of peace within the state capital. He explained the Isolo community had earlier petitioned the state government over an attempt to forcefully shut down markets in the community and distanced the community from the annual Aheregbe festival of Akure community.

A petition made available to Nigerian Tribune, addressed to the state government and signed by the Special Adviser to Osolo of Isolo Kingdom, Ayomide Michael, informed the state government of the purported plan to stir crisis in the state by hoodlums who plan to trespass into the community during Aheregbe festival.

The Osolo of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Edward Adewole, called for security presence in the community, just as he maintained that “tradition is peculiar to communities, towns and villages. Isolo people do not share the same tradition with Akure, so all shops and markets in Isolo should be opened on Friday, August 25, 2023.”

To avoid a crisis, Oba Adewole urged the governor to take action before the festival would disrupt the enduring peace that government has achieved across the communities.

He recalled that “It is a standing instruction for all monarchs within the state not to go beyond the shore of their boundaries come what may, as the state executive council resolved and directed that closure of markets during traditional festivals without government’s approval would no longer be tolerated.

“The government also said such markets closure should be limited to the kings’ markets which are usually located within the premises of the palaces within such towns and villages.

“The information within the disposal of Osolo in Council is that the Deji of Akure, His Royal Majesty, Oba Aladetoyinbo OgunladeAladelusi, is planning to cross beyond his boundary into Isolo during ‘Aheregbe’ known as ‘Dududu’ festival which is slated to take place on Friday, 25th August, 2023.”

The monarch said such action can cause crisis within the two towns and by extension, the state, saying the festival does not in any way have connection with Isolo town. “And for this reason, all shops and markets in Isolo town will be opened. Any attempt of Deji to trespass into these markets can bring about communal crisis.

“Osolo in Council hereby wishes to appeal to your Excellency to warn His Royal Majesty the Deji of Akure to desist from his purported plan of trespassing into Isolo during and after the festival.”

Though the Ondo State government had directed all shops and markets in Akure the state capital, to open for business, contrary to the directive of the Deji of Akure, traders abstained from the market last Friday in Akure community.

However, commercial activities were at its peak at Isikan and Isolo, as traders from the two communities refused to observe the Aheregbe Festival.

A resident of Akure community, Kehinde Akinwumi, said though the state government has been able to ensure that the peace in the state capital is not truncated, the government should have employed another approach rather than issuing a statement to openly disagree and thereby disrespect the traditional stool.

According to him, this might be one of the reasons the order from the Deji of Akure seemed to have gained more weight than that of the state government and all markets were closed in Akure.

Akinwumi, however, said the traditional ruler should maintain law and order, govern his domain, protect the people, promote peace of its citizens and not to go against the law of the state.

He said, “The state government has issued a directive to ensure peace and the monarch should work hand in hand with the state government to ensure peace in the land. It takes nothing to inform the state government rather than heating the polity. No one is above the law.”

Akinwumi, however, said the two communities of Isolo and Isikan have been able to make a statement. He said, “Every community has its culture and tradition and should be respected without causing crisis.

“It will be recalled that the Aheregbe Festival in the past usually witnessed looting of shops by miscreants usually miffed at the effrontery of traders who opened their shop in the two communities, but this will no longer be extended beyond Akure domain henceforth.”

The octogenarian hailed the residents and indigenes for giving support to culture and tradition rather than giving it a bad name. He said many traders in the capital city understood the significance of the festival and would do everything possible to ensure that the festival does not go into extinction.

A renowned legal practitioner in the state, Femi Emmanuel Emodamori,said there is the need for the government to limit the celebration of the Aheregbe Festival to the Oba’s market in compliance with the state executive council decision taken last year after the celebration that almost led to the breakdown of law and order.

The lawyer who recalled that: “Exactly one year ago, precisely on 24th August 2022, the Ondo State executive council met and thereafter addressed the people of Ondo State on some far-reaching decisions said to have been taken in its meeting in the interest of the state, chief amongst which were some chieftaincy reforms and the ban on traditional rulers in Ondo State from arbitrary closure of markets whilst celebrating festivals, without or except with the prior approval of the governor.

“Even when such approvals are to be given, it has to be strictly limited to Obas’ Market. The Attorney-General of Ondo State, Sir Charles Titiloye and the Commissioner for Information, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, jointly addressed the press on behalf of the state executive council on those resolutions. I still have the video clip of that address.

“Your Excellency would agree with me that the common man, particularly the market men and women in Nigeria, are already economically suffocated and gasping for breath.

“They are just struggling to survive on their daily incomes. For anyone to order the closure of markets and shops in these challenging times, in the name of a festival which may not add any value to the people, is inhumane and a gross violation of the right to livelihood of our people.”

Apart from Emodamori, there are various reactions in support and against the closure of markets for the celebration of Aheregbe festival.

For instance, a lawyer, Allen Sowore said: “One of the major reasons Western culture and tradition overwhelmed Africans is basically because some of the elements of our culture and tradition are repugnant.

“Unfortunately, as Africans, we have refused to rethink and modify some of these tendencies. How do you lock down a whole capital city for this type of celebration?”

A university lecturer, Dr Olumide Olugbemi, in his reaction, said: “I wrote an article on this matter two or three years ago. In that article, I called out the Akure elites. None of them on my wall had the balls to comment.

“In Akure, there are at least three of these disruptive cultural practices. These practices are not only repugnant; they exist as an affront to the modern state paradigm. I am a respecter of culture. But as I argued with vehemence in my PhD thesis on Female Genital Mutilation, culture must never be an excuse for abuse.”

But an Akure indigene, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, in his reaction defended the festival and said: “It is not a looting festival. It is a festival against buying and selling. The only way to deal with those who flouted the directive is to take their wares. You can give it whatever interpretation you want, but you need to respect the culture of the people and comply.

“It did not start yesterday. Does it need reformation? Yes. But nobody will bully the community into abandoning its tradition. I am from Akure and I am one of those who have opined over the years that we need to adjust the implementation of the festivals.”

This year’s Aheregbe Festival has come and gone. But it will be on record that despite the tension created ahead of the celebration, it remains one of the most peaceful in recent time.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE