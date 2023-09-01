MUSLIM leaders from far and near converged on Afin Akoko, a town in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, last Friday to witness the installation of Alhaja Latifat Kilani, wife of the immediate past National Organising Secretary of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society Worldwide, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, as the Iyalode Adinni of Afin Muslim Community.

The Chief Imam of Ansar-Ud Deen Society of Nigeria, Afin Akoko branch, Sheikh Amidu Yaya Yusuf, who gave a sermon at the event, described Alhaja Kilani as a God-fearing woman who has made positive impacts on the lives of others, particularly the underprivileged, through her devotion to humanitarian activities.

While presenting the certificate of appointment to the honouree, the Alafin of Afin Akoko, Oba Abdur Raheem Mustapha Adejoro, commended the new Iyalode Adinni for being a beacon of hope to many people in the town and beyond.

The traditional ruler noted some of her communal activities like distribution of bags and books to schoolchildren, provision of solar lights to the basic health centres and their staff quarters and medical outreaches.

While accepting the honour, Alhaja Kilani, who is also the first Yeyeoba of Afinland,expressed gratitude to Allah for giving her the grace to make modest contributions to the uplift of her neighbours.

She described the honour as a motivation for her to do more and urged Muslims and non-Muslims alike to contribute to efforts to reduce hardship in the land by imbibing the spirit of giving and helping the underprivileged in the society.

The honouree’s husband, Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, commended the Muslim community of the town for recognising his wife’s activities.

Kilani called on other privileged individuals to assist the government in lessening hardship and providing for the needs of the citizens of the state in different areas by lending a helping hand to people around them.

Among dignitaries present at the installation ceremony were the Chief Imam of Erijiyan Ekiti, Sheikh Rasheed Bakare; Imam,Olokun Arigidi, Sheikh Suleman Alkbro;a Muslim leader in Akoko North West and Akoko North East, Alhaji Basiru Aminu; Chief Gani Bello,Dr Fatimo Ibitoyeand Alhaji Deolu Kilani, among others.