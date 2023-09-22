Through its Foundation, a giant mobile telecommunication network, MTN has awarded scholarships to 360 students comprising blind and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) students.

The MTN Foundation Director, Mrs Aishatu Sadauki in her address at the scholarships award ceremony in Abuja, charged the scholarship awardees to show resilience as they embark on the journey.

She reminded them that the MTN Foundation would always be there to guide, mentor, and support them in their pursuit of excellence.

“To our current scholars, the path you have taken is not an easy one, and there will be challenges; my advice, embrace them, strengthen your resilience, and be assured that we are here to provide whatever tools, knowledge, and support you need to facilitate your study.

“We are also your cheerleaders, excited to witness your journey and to celebrate with you.

“To the incoming scholars, welcome to the community that believes in your abilities, talent, and potential to achieve greatness. You have embarked on a journey that promises knowledge and transformation.





“As you take your first step with us, remember the famous proverb, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together. You are not alone; your family, colleagues, and all of us at the Foundation are here to guide, mentor, and support you in your pursuit of excellence.

“As incoming, current, and outgoing scholars, we believe in your power and ability to become change makers. We believe in our role of empowering you in this quest, and I am confident that you will continue to do great things in the future,” she noted.

Also, the MTN Foundation Executive Secretary, Odunayo Sanya, recalled that in 2004, MTN set up its Foundation and commenced operation in 2005.

She said that the Foundation provides platforms and opportunities for their scholars to connect to their aspirations and realise their potential from which the nation will benefit.

Sanya further stated that MTN Foundation made it a point of duty to have youth development as a pillar for the Foundation, and one of the ways to express the commitment is through scholarship.

She noted that the Foundation identified the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to enable young Nigerians who studied these courses to be able to forge into the university.

“At MTN, we have actually commenced scholarships for the blind students before that of the STEM students. So, every year, MTN Nigeria enables through the Foundation about 360 young Nigerians to get into the scholarships scheme.

“Till date we have give about 12,700 scholarships. When you get MTN scholarship, you are able to get it for three consecutive years until you leave school”, she added.

